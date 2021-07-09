Everything We Know About IMDb TV's 'Bosch' Spinoff

Michael Connelly set tongues wagging earlier this month when he divulged details about the upcoming spin-off of his hit series, “Bosch.” According to the best-selling author, the new show, which will see titular character, former LAPD detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch (Titus Welliver), working as a newly-minted private detective, is either keeping the same name as its predecessor or will tentatively go by “Bosch P.I.” Pegged to air on Amazon’s sister streamer, IMDb TV, filming is already underway with a first season storyline inspired by Connelly’s 2016 novel, “The Wrong Side of Goodbye.” Calling the tome’s use as source material a “no-brainer,’ he exclusively told Newsweek “It’s very much one of my favorite books; it might be my favorite book because I finally get to the thing that inspired me to be a writer and that was the private eye novels of people like Raymond Chandler, Ross Macdonald and Dashiell Hammett.”