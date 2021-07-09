Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Predicted XI: Hell is Real

By Doug Hildreth
massivereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first third of this season has been quite the challenge for Caleb Porter. The Columbus Crew’s manager has had to juggle a congested match schedule early on, a bright, young star going down for the season and what seems like injury after injury. Porter and the Black & Gold...

www.massivereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Porter
Person
Vito Wormgoor
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Waylon Francis
Person
Jonathan Mensah
Person
Milton Valenzuela
Person
Erik Hurtado
Person
Harrison Afful
Person
Marlon Hairston
Person
Evan Bush
Person
Eloy Room
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Cup#The Columbus Crew#The Black Gold#Lower Com Field#Hell#Real Derby#Fc Cincinnati#Supporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
MLSmassivereport.com

Predicted XI: New England Revolution

Saturday will be a historical day for the Columbus Crew, Central Ohio and Major League Soccer as the Black & Gold open brand new Lower.com Field, the team’s second soccer-specific stadium. The eyes of American soccer will be on the Crew, who take on the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus LA Galaxy

OUT - Remi Walter (knee), Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring), Alan Pulido (international duty) QUESTIONABLE - Gadi Kinda (foot) Luis Martins and Graham Zusi are off the injury report, which is good because the only other healthy right back is Kayden Pierre who played for SKC II on Friday. Starting XI Predictions.
MLStelegram.com

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake odds, picks and prediction

In Saturday's MLS action, Los Angeles FC (3 wins, 4 losses, 3 draws) visits Real Salt Lake (3-2-4) at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Los Angeles FC vs. Real Salt Lake odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.
MLSchatsports.com

Supporters’ XI: FC Cincinnati

It seems like every Columbus Crew game over the last several weeks have featured two defining characteristics. The match has either held franchise historical significance and/or limited options in depth. Friday night’s Hell is Real Derby against FC Cincinnati is no different. Just a few days from opening the team’s...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI at Nashville SC

In the five seasons of Atlanta United’s existence, it’s not faced a player availability situation as dire as the one it’s facing starting Thursday at Nashville SC. We already know that Emerson Hyndman is done with the year with an ACL. Three players—Brad Guzan, George Bello, and Miles Robinson—are with the U.S. men’s national team at the Gold Cup, while Ezequiel Barco is set to join the Argentina U-23s at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. And if it stopped there, it might be OK. But Franco Ibarra is out and five others, specifially Alan Franco, Jürgen Damm, Josef Martinez, Matheus Rossetto, and Santiago Sosa, are listed as questionable, with Martinez trending in the direction of “out”.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew claw back to earn dramatic Hell is Real draw at FC Cincinnati

For the second game in a row, the Columbus Crew came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie 2-2, this time against FC Cincinnati in the first Hell Is Real Derby of the season at TQL Stadium. There was a lot up in the air coming into the match with 11 players out for the Black & Gold due to injury or international duty, and after a disastrous first half with early goals and a red card, it seemed the depleted roster was going to take a real toll on results. But some magic from Lucas Zelarayan pulled the Crew to a gritty away point.
MLScincinnatimagazine.com

Hell Is Real Has a New Feel for FC Cincinnati

With the way his club is accumulating points on the road, you wouldn’t blame Jaap Stam for petitioning for a venue switch for Friday’s first Hell Is Real derby of 2021 against Columbus. Following a 1–1 draw in Houston last Saturday night, FC Cincinnati completed its three-game road trip by taking seven out of a possible nine points, vaulting the Orange and Blue (11 points from 10 matches) out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference table into 11th place, six points clear of last-place Toronto and five points behind New York Red Bulls for the seventh and final playoff slot.
MLSColumbus Dispatch

Luciano Acosta knows the weight of the 'Hell is Real' derby

FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta has read the comments of Columbus Crew fans online. He’s felt the intensity in the locker room this week as his team prepares for the “Hell is Real” derby on Friday, and although it will be his first time competing in the coveted rivalry match, he has an idea of what’s at stake.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

PORTER | ‘Couldn’t be more proud’ following 'Hell is Real' result

When the final whistle blew, Caleb Porter had no problem quickly turning toward the FC Cincinnati fans behind him and shushing them. Seconds later, he did the same to a disgruntled FC Cincinnati bench. For the opening 45 minutes Friday night, it felt like the Columbus Crew would give their...
MLSchatsports.com

PODCAST: Porter Adds Gas To Hell Is Real

It was a game for the ages between the Columbus Crew and F.C. Cincinnati at TQL stadium. And while things looked bleak early on with the Crew going down 2-0 and playing with 10 men for almost 50 minutes. Grit and a spectacular performance by Lucas Zelarayan earned the team an improbable point on the road. Brian, Orri, Pat, and Sam breakdown all the events of the game. Pat reviews the back-to-back-to-back games at new stadiums which he visited, and how they compare. Finally, we take a look ahead to the second game at Lower(dot)Com field.
MLSchatsports.com

Anatomy of a Goal: Berry secures a Hell is Real draw

Welcome to the Anatomy of a Goal, where each week we dissect one goal (or near goal) from a previous Columbus Crew match. For match 12 of the 2021 MLS season, the first Hell is Real match at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, we take a look at Miguel Berry’s first goal for the Crew that gave Columbus a come-from-behind draw against the team’s southern Ohio rivals.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew fans can help select who goes to 2021 MLS All-Star Game

On Wednesday, Major League Soccer released the selection procedures for the 2021 MLS All-Star game, which is to be held at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. This year's All-Star game is set to feature the best of MLS as they take on the top players from Mexico’s Liga MX.
MLSmassivereport.com

Five Crew players featured in opening group games of Gold Cup

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup is underway with five Columbus Crew players already making appearances in the tournament. The Black & Gold was supposed to have six representatives in the Gold Cup but goalkeeper Eloy Room is back with the club after his nation of Curaçao was forced to drop out due to a COVID-19 outbreak right before its first match.
MLSfcdallas.com

FC Dallas Homegrown Tanner Tessmann Joins Venezia FC

FRISCO, Texas (July 15, 2021) – FC Dallas has reached a permanent transfer agreement with Venezia FC for Homegrown Tanner Tessmann, the club announced today. Per team policy, additional terms will not be disclosed. “Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me,...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

FC Dallas young star Tanner Tessmann heading to Serie A

FC Dallas makes, Serie A takes. Rumored for over a week, Tanner Tessmann is now officially headed to recently promoted Serie A side Venezia. The FC Dallas midfielder follows in the steps of former teammate Bryan Reynolds, who signed with Roma this past offseason. Tessmann, a midfielder set to turn...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

So, if Josef Martinez is out, who should start at striker?

Through an assortment of injuries and several key absences due to international responsibilities, Atlanta United have been forced to use alternative options in the attacking third. And the drop in production from some of the understudies has been noticeable to say the least. Just a quick glance at Atlanta’s recent...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta United: Josef Martinez not training with team, per report

Atlanta United might have a brewing problem on their hands with star striker Josef Martinez. News emerged from Atlanta United training on Thursday that star striker Josef Martinez is not training with the rest of the club. The Venezuelan international is training away from the first team, usually a sign of discontent or issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy