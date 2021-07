I know it’s not just me who gets a chuckle out of every time someone uses the Michael Jordan “And then I took it personal” meme. But you know who won’t be chuckling when Justin Fields applies that mentality to real life situations? All of the general managers who passed on Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. In an NFL Network produced video highlighting the journeys of Fields and other rookies into the league, the Bears’ quarterback-of-the-future passed along the following message: