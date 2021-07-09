‘Golden Girls’ Star Chick Vennera Got Start in a Broadway Version of a Popular ’70’s Musical

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates. This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer one year ago. The outlet suggests Travolta, still reeling from his loss, is going to turn on the Scientologist congregation. An insider tells the tabloid, “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” adding, “It would give him closure — and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”