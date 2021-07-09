Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Golden Girls’ Star Chick Vennera Got Start in a Broadway Version of a Popular ’70’s Musical

By Leanne Stahulak
outsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore he premiered in a three-episode stint on “Golden Girls,’ actor Chick Vennera toured on Broadway for a 1970s production of “Grease.”. Born in 1947, Vennera started his acting career early, taking dance lessons at the age of three and performing at nightclubs while in high school, according to his IMDb bio. Sadly, the Hollywood star died of lung cancer in his Burbank, California, home on Wednesday, July 7. His only daughter Nicky Vennera broke the news about the 74-year-old’s death to The Hollywood Reporter.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estelle Getty
Person
Chick Vennera
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#The Golden Girls#The Broadway#The U S Army#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Jennifer Lopez to develop, star in Broadway musical project

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez has partnered with Hollywood producer David Ellison's production outfit, Skydance, and Oracle scion to develop musical projects for TV and film. According to Fox News, these musicals will be based on the Concord Theatricals library, which includes the Rodgers...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Animaniacs' Actor Chick Vennera Dead at 74

Actor Chick Vennera, who starred in the disco movie Thank God It's Friday and The Golden Girls, died on Wednesday. He was 74. Vennera was also known for his voice acting, playing memorable roles in the 1980s The Jetsons episodes and Animaniacs. Vennera's daughter, Nicky Vennera, said her father died after a battle with lung cancer, reports Variety. He died at his home in Burbank, California. He is also survived by his wife, Suzanne.
Celebritiesmetv.com

R.I.P. William Smith, muscleman actor of Laredo and Hawaii Five-O

The bodybuilder duked it out with Clint Eastwood and later played Arnold's dad. Love led William Smith into action. After earning a Master's degree from U.C.L.A. in 1958, the Air Force vet planned to work in the U.S. government in a "security classified job," at least according to a 1967 profile in the Democrat and Chronicle. However, according to the paper, he married a French woman, actress Michele Marly, making him ineligible for the work.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Seen Struggling To Carry Her Own Groceries After Moving Out Of $13 Million Mansion Following Embezzlement Scandal

Long gone are the days of staff and a mega-mansion for Erika Jayne. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted doing manual labor on Tuesday. The newly-turned 50-year-old Bravo personality struggled as she attempted to carry bags of groceries into her modest $2 million rental home after moving out of her $13 million mansion amid embezzlement allegations.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

LaChanze To Star In Broadway’s ‘Trouble In Mind’ This Fall

Tony- and Emmy Award- winning singer-actress LaChanze will return to Broadway this Fall in the starring role of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, to be directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. The role will mark LaChanze’s Broadway return following her 2019 performance as the Ghost of Christmas Present...
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates. This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer one year ago. The outlet suggests Travolta, still reeling from his loss, is going to turn on the Scientologist congregation. An insider tells the tabloid, “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” adding, “It would give him closure — and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy