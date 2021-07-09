‘Golden Girls’ Star Chick Vennera Got Start in a Broadway Version of a Popular ’70’s Musical
Before he premiered in a three-episode stint on “Golden Girls,’ actor Chick Vennera toured on Broadway for a 1970s production of “Grease.”. Born in 1947, Vennera started his acting career early, taking dance lessons at the age of three and performing at nightclubs while in high school, according to his IMDb bio. Sadly, the Hollywood star died of lung cancer in his Burbank, California, home on Wednesday, July 7. His only daughter Nicky Vennera broke the news about the 74-year-old’s death to The Hollywood Reporter.outsider.com
