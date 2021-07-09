Cancel
Dark Winds, a Western thriller series from George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford, is heading to AMC

By Gabrielle Sanchez
A.V. Club
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks has green-lit a Western psychological thriller series titled Dark Winds, based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series. The first season of the show will follow two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest as they investigate a grisly double murder case. As their investigation into the seemingly unconnected murders unfolds, the two are forced to challenge their spiritual beliefs and come to terms with their traumatic pasts.

