Dark Winds, a Western thriller series from George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford, is heading to AMC
AMC Networks has green-lit a Western psychological thriller series titled Dark Winds, based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series. The first season of the show will follow two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest as they investigate a grisly double murder case. As their investigation into the seemingly unconnected murders unfolds, the two are forced to challenge their spiritual beliefs and come to terms with their traumatic pasts.www.avclub.com
