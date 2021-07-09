Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Madonna Said Britney's Conservatorship Violates Human Rights In A Scathing IG

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna is standing by her friend and long-time collaborator Britney Spears. After the “Toxic” singer broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23, a slew of celebrities posted messages on social media expressing their support for her, including pop icons Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera. Now, the star’s “Me Against The Music” collaborator is taking up for her as well. Madonna's Instagram about Britney Spears' conservatorship is so passionate.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Madonna
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Elite Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Britney Spears to Her Mom: STFU! Where Were You Before?!?

Britney Spears is not naming any names. But she is making her voice heard. Loudly, strongly, passionately and, in no uncertain terms, very angrily. Simply put, the singer is pissed. On Friday, Spears shared a meme on Instagram that appeared to be directed at her family members. "Never forget who...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesElite Daily

A New Investigation Confirmed Britney's IG Posts Are Run By A Team

There’s another twist in the conservatorship case that’s got the #FreeBritney up in arms. Following Spears’ landslide testimony at her hearing on June 23, other details have come to light, including that Britney Spears’ Instagram posts are vetted by a team. The Britney Army has long suspected her IG posts were not completely her own, and the revelation is a bit shocking.
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Who is on Britney Spears' payroll?

Britney Spears, arguably one of the world's most successful pop stars in several generations, has amassed quite a fortune in her time. Stars are known for having teams of people that they pay including managers, agents, publicists, trainers and much more, but Spears' case is much different because of her conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesFOX 28 Spokane

Sam Lutfi apologises for letting Britney Spears down

Britney Spears’ former manager has apologised for “failing” the singer. Sam Lutfi – who was previously accused by Jamie and Lynne Spears of taking “control” of their daughter when she was struggling with her mental health in 2007 – thinks he “let down” the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker and failed to “protect” her after she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Britney Reportedly Chose A Powerful New Lawyer, But There's A Roadblock

The tides seem to be turning for Britney Spears. On July 6, Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, requested to resign as her legal representative. Fans viewed this as a win for Spears, who expressed her desire to appoint new counsel of her choosing. This left room for new legal representation to step in, and Britney Spears has reportedly already chosen a new lawyer. However, there’s a catch in the process of switching lawyers that can’t be ignored.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Jamie Lynn Posted Cryptic Quotes On IG After Britney Got Her Own Lawyer

Since Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23, interest in the ongoing legal matters surrounding the singer has reached an all-time high. With celebrities like Mariah Carey and Madonna speaking out in support of the star, it seems only reasonable that her own sister would stand by her, too. Instead, Jamie Lynn Spears posted cryptic Instagram quotes after Britney got her own lawyer, and fans aren’t surprised.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Britney Posted The Most Hopeful IG After Officially Getting Her Own Lawyer

Britney Spears is making strides in her quest to end her 13-years-long conservatorship. The singer posted a hope-filled Instagram on July 14 in which she opened up about her newly appointed lawyer and what that means for her legal battle moving forward. Her message coincided with a video of herself horseback riding, doing cartwheels, and looking generally happy and free. The video had fans in their feels, and she saw an outpouring of support as soon as it was posted. Britney Spears' Instagram about her new lawyer proves change is coming.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Did Britney Spears Post On Instagram After Crying In Court?

Britney Spears got emotional during her conservatorship hearing on July 14. The "Toxic" singer did not hold back while speaking out about how dire her circumstances are, and she indicated that she's ready to fight back. At one point, a tearful Britney accused those responsible for her conservatorship of threatening...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Celebrates Win In Her Conservatorship Case With Cartwheels, Horses And A Message To Fans

Well, it’s happened. Less than a month after Britney Spears went to a court to speak out about feeling controlled by her conservatorship, the “Toxic” singer has made some major progress in regards to her case. After appearing in court a second time, Ms. Spears won a legal victory as the court allowed her to hire her own lawyer rather than a lawyer that had been appointed to her. Of course, this means Spears celebrated with much of the exuberant energy she’s displayed in the past.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Britney Wants To Make These Major Legal Moves With Her New Lawyer

Britney Spears has been incredibly vocal about her disdain for her father throughout her legal battle to end her conservatorship. With each court appearance the pop star makes, she gets increasingly candid about the maltreatment she’s experienced, placing a majority of the blame on his shoulders. With her first public testimony, she labeled the conservatorship “abusive” and detailed the ways it has negatively impacted her life. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for any further comment on the claims in her testimony, but did not hear back.) Now, she wants to take things one step further by taking legal action against him. Britney Spears wants her dad, Jamie Spears, charged with conservatorship abuse.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Even Britney Spears Is Saying #FreeBritney

Britney Spears is celebrating a major win in her ongoing conservatorship battle against her father. In court yesterday, the pop star was officially granted permission by Judge Brenda Penny to select her own legal representation for her case. Hollywood powerhouse lawyer Mathew Rosengart appeared in court as well, expressing his willingness to represent the pop star and bring an end to her 13-year-long conservatorship. Fans of the "Womanizer" singer and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement quickly took to social media to celebrate the major stride in the case, and Spears participated in the commotion as well.
CelebritiesGriffin Daily News

Britney Spears' first husband wants conservatorship ended

Britney Spears' first husband wants to see her conservatorship ended. Jason Alexander - who was married to the 'Toxic' hitmaker for just 55 hours before they got an annulment - has claimed that he was misled about his romance with the singer, and he was under the impression that they may be able to get back together eventually in the "right way" in the future.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Britney Spears Endorses the “Free Britney” Movement

Things are finally moving for Britney Spears, who’s been involuntarily under a conservatorship controlled by her father since 2008. Look no further than the fact that for the first time ever, Spears has publicly repeated the refrain that’s been echoed for more than a decade, with the launch of a fan site: “#FreeBritney.” The hashtag appeared at the end of a caption of an Instagram that Spears posted on Wednesday, featuring videos of her “celebrating” earlier that day by doing a round of cartwheels and riding a horse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy