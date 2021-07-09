Madonna Said Britney's Conservatorship Violates Human Rights In A Scathing IG

Britney Spears has been incredibly vocal about her disdain for her father throughout her legal battle to end her conservatorship. With each court appearance the pop star makes, she gets increasingly candid about the maltreatment she’s experienced, placing a majority of the blame on his shoulders. With her first public testimony, she labeled the conservatorship “abusive” and detailed the ways it has negatively impacted her life. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for any further comment on the claims in her testimony, but did not hear back.) Now, she wants to take things one step further by taking legal action against him. Britney Spears wants her dad, Jamie Spears, charged with conservatorship abuse.