Madonna Said Britney's Conservatorship Violates Human Rights In A Scathing IG
Madonna is standing by her friend and long-time collaborator Britney Spears. After the “Toxic” singer broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23, a slew of celebrities posted messages on social media expressing their support for her, including pop icons Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera. Now, the star’s “Me Against The Music” collaborator is taking up for her as well. Madonna's Instagram about Britney Spears' conservatorship is so passionate.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0