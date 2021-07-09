Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bill Aims To Spend Billions To Fix Nation’s Aging Dams

By Roxanne Garcia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Lawmakers in Congress have introduced a bill that would pump tens of billions of dollars into fixing and upgrading the country’s dams. The bill, introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, proposed to spend nearly $26 billion to make the repairs that would enhance safety and increase the power generation capacity of the country’s dams. It also calls for removing any dams that have outlived their usefulness. The Associated Press in 2019 identified at least 1,688 high-hazard dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition as of the prior year in 44 states and Puerto Rico. The AP analysis noted that the actual number is almost certainly higher.

New Hampshire State
Congress
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Puerto Rico
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Aiken Standard

Lock and Dam included on congressional draft funding bill

The New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam has remained in the interest of the U.S. House of Representatives. Lawmakers in Washington D.C. included the project on the draft bill for energy and water which, “encourages the Corps to work expeditiously toward a resolution that will ensure existing water levels are maintained, as required in section 1319 of the WIIN Act of 2016.”
POTUSPOLITICO

House moves labor spending bill

Editor’s Note: Weekly Shift is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Employment & Immigration policy newsletter, Morning Shift. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's plan to spend billions on community policing is bad policy

This past Monday, President Biden encouraged a group of city leaders and police chiefs to tap into $350 billion of COVID-relief funds to address rising violence. In addition to “community-based prevention and intervention programs,” the president urged funds be used to hire more police and “encourage more community policing” that aims to enhance public safety through cooperative partnerships.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

HHS spending bill advances without Hyde Amendment

A key House subcommittee on Monday cleared a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) without including a decades-old rider prohibiting funding for abortions, kicking off what is likely to be a long and bruising fight. For the first time in 40 years, the Hyde Amendment...
Congress & Courtswildlife.org

TWS and AFS support research units in spending bill

As the U.S. House Appropriations Committee considered the appropriations bill for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior, The Wildlife Society and the American Fisheries Society sent appropriators a letter last week with their suggestions. The two organizations stressed the importance of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Cooperative...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Dems’ ‘human infrastructure’ plan takes aim at fixing racial disparities

Democrats say President Biden’s “human infrastructure” bill is a once-in-a-generation chance to deal with racial disparities by creating a slew of subsidies. Subsidies for everything from buying a home to going to college to paying for internet service are proposed for a multitrillion-dollar package that Democrats are trying to shove through Congress without Republican votes.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump issued three statements in two days falsely claiming that voting fraud and irregularities cost him Arizona’s electoral votes. Trump relied on comments made Thursday by contractors hired by state Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.

Comments / 0

