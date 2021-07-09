United Sees More Travel Rebound, Adds Flights To Warm Spots

Airlines are adding more flights as the number of travelers continues to rise. The airlines are expecting the recovery to mean more traffic this winter. United Airlines said Friday it will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S., and it’s also adding flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Delta is ramping up its schedule to ski destinations this winter, and Spirit Airlines is restoring international flights from Orlando, Florida, that it dropped during the pandemic.