Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Leads To Scores Of Aftershocks

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAftershocks can be expected today and possibly for several more days to come after Thursdays’ magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck along the California-Nevada border. The quake occurred along the Antelope Valley fault and it was the strongest to hit there since 1994. There have been no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries, but authorities caution that information might not be readily available because much of the shaking occurred in remote areas.

