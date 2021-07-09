Cancel
Seventh District Congressman David Rouzer plans to run for reelection in 2022

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC. (WECT) – Rep. David Rouzer (NC-7) plans to run for a fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, according to a spokesperson. Rep. Rouzer, a Republican from Wilmington, has served as the Seventh District Representative since winning the 2014 general election race. He won reelection in 2016, 2018 and 2020 by double-digit margins. He served in the North Carolina Senate prior to running for the congressional seat.

