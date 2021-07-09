Cancel
Animals

Game Warden Field Notes

By Clint Cooper
easttexasradio.com
 8 days ago

The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) law enforcement reports. A Polk County game warden received a call from county dispatch regarding a father and his nine-year-old son who had gotten stuck in their buggy deep in a deer lease. They attempted to walk back to their camp and got lost in the process. County dispatch was able to ping their location within a three-mile radius. Once in the area, the warden was able to follow the tracks to the father and son. Dad commented to the son, “Yeah, might be bad luck being the second time we’ve been stuck together,” as the son responds, “but each time, dad, you were driving.” The warden responded, “you’re a smart kid,” and presented him with a Texas Game Warden badge.

Texas StateKTRE

Game wardens patrolling East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas game wardens are on a post-July 4th weekend continuation of a mission on safety at Texas waterways. They’ll be out in force this weekend to check boaters for life jackets and possible alcohol violations. Already during the brief summer, there have been several...
Hunt County, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Game wardens recap busy July 4 weekend, including Hunt County

AUSTIN – Thousands of Texans and out-of-state visitors headed to Texas lakes, rivers and coastal bays to celebrate the Independence Day weekend. Texas Game Wardens were out in force to ensure everyone stayed safe on the water. “Texas Game Wardens conducted safety checks on more than 12,220 vessels statewide between...
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Game Warden Notes: Rainy rescues and 'illegal seeds' on a Texas flight

Two people flying into Texas were caught with illegal seeds. Yes, there are such thing as illegal seeds. This duo had the seeds in their luggage while flying through Dallas-Fort Worth Airport recently: Ipomoea Aquatica seeds, to be exact. TEXAS TUNNELS? Elon Musk is buying up land outside Austin. The...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Game Wardens report 7 drownings, 2 boating fatalities over Fourth of July weekend

Texas Game Wardens stayed busy during the Fourth of July weekend. Officials dealt with two boating fatalities and seven drownings on Texas waterways, according to a Thursday news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The boating-related deaths occurred on Lake Lewisville while the drownings happened at the Brazos River, Lake Amon G Carter, Lake Travis, North Bosque River, Joe Pool, Matagorda Beach, and the Comal River.
Animalsfishgame.com

Game Warden’s Encounter Wild Situations

Texas StateKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas Game Wardens arrest one, detain four migrants following car chase

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Game Wardens arrested five people following a car chase near Raymondville, according to Willacy County Sheriff’s Office. Texas Game Wardens were heading toward Port Mansfield on Wednesday to a NASBLA airboat class when a Game Warden tried to pull over a driver for a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop, which started a car chase.
Animalsthreeforksvoice.com

Game wardens seek information on pelicans killed on Jefferson River

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on two pelicans that were recently shot and killed illegally on the Jefferson River. The pelicans were found near the Limespur Fishing Access Site, about a mile upstream from the entrance to Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park. Wardens believe the birds were shot sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, June 19, and the morning of Sunday, June 20.
Texas Statebluebonnetnews.com

Texas game wardens wrap up busy July 4 weekend boating safety efforts

Thousands of Texans and out-of-state visitors headed to Texas lakes, rivers and coastal bays to celebrate the Independence Day weekend. Texas Game Wardens were out in force to ensure everyone stayed safe on the water. “Texas Game Wardens conducted safety checks on more than 12,220 vessels statewide between Friday and...
Utah StateKUTV

Utah woman's death by fentanyl leads to the arrest of two alleged drug dealers

(KUTV) — The death of a 21-year-old Utah woman has led to two arrests for alleged drug dealers police say sold her a deadly dose of fentanyl. In June police responded to a call of an overdose in Stockton, Utah, that turned out to be associated with a fatal does of Fentanyl. Police, according to probable cause documents from district court in Tooele, used evidence at the scene and interviews to discover that William Johnson sold her the drug that killed her.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

2 Hyde Park men facing charges in connection with illegal drug distribution

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were taken into custody in Hyde Park Tuesday after officers received “numerous” community complaints about an illegal drug distribution operation. Officers carried out a search warrant at 7 Myopia St. and seized 780 grams of marijuana, $2,000, five live rounds of 9mm ammunition, three digital scales, one box of plastic baggies, and five large heat seal plastic bags, according to Boston police.
Brockton, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

Brockton Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

BOSTON – A Brockton man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Carlos Antunes, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 65 months in prison and four years of supervised release. On March 11, 2021, Antunes pleaded guilty to two counts of a multi-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone, and marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

