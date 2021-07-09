Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
River Forest, IL

Oak Park teen recovering at home after stray July Fourth bullet strikes him in head

By Bob Chiarito
Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverwhelming relief and gratitude are the emotions Suze and Joe Solari feel days after their 16-year-old son Vincent was struck in the head by a stray bullet in River Forest. Vincent Solari, who is going into his junior year at Oak Park River Forest High School, was with a group of friends outside a Fourth of July party near the corner of Gale Avenue and Washington Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. when a projectile struck him on the left side of his forehead near the beginning of his hairline.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Maywood, IL
Oak Park, IL
Society
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Forest Park, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
River Forest, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Siegel
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Cdc#Guns#July Fourth#Bullets#Ct#Forbes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy