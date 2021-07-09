Oak Park teen recovering at home after stray July Fourth bullet strikes him in head

Overwhelming relief and gratitude are the emotions Suze and Joe Solari feel days after their 16-year-old son Vincent was struck in the head by a stray bullet in River Forest. Vincent Solari, who is going into his junior year at Oak Park River Forest High School, was with a group of friends outside a Fourth of July party near the corner of Gale Avenue and Washington Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. when a projectile struck him on the left side of his forehead near the beginning of his hairline.