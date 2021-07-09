Google teases a “transformational feature” for Android 12 and new game mode APIs

I/O is Google’s biggest developer conference each year, and this year’s event is where we saw the unveiling of Android 12. I/O isn’t the only Google-led developer conference that shares Android news, however. On Monday, the 2021 Google for Games Developer Summit kicks off with hours of keynotes spanning two days. Ahead of the event, Google has published the full schedule and has set up a premiere on YouTube for each keynote. While the schedule and YouTube premieres don’t reveal much info, they do tease several features coming to Android 12.