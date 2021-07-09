The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District holds Fish Stocking Sale

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding a Fish Stocking Sale this spring. A variety of fish for ponds will be available for sale, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill and minnows. Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a NYS DEC permit in order purchase them. The Conservation District is currently taking orders for these species. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The pick-up date is Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.