Cayuga County, NY

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District holds Fish Stocking Sale

FingerLakes1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding a Fish Stocking Sale this spring. A variety of fish for ponds will be available for sale, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill and minnows. Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a NYS DEC permit in order purchase them. The Conservation District is currently taking orders for these species. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The pick-up date is Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

fingerlakes1.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocking#Water Conservation#Grass Carp#Nys
