Arizona State

Arizona rural communities to receive $7.2 million to overhaul water systems

By Ethan Rosales
 8 days ago
PHOENIX– The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.2 million in order to overhaul water treatment and distribution systems in Arizona’s rural communities. As a part of the federal Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, the USDA will pay three Arizona communities to build a new water treatment and distribution center as well as a storage tank and an overhaul of a community’s distribution system.

