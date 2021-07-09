Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Given Eddie Jones and Gareth Southgate's strong relationship, expect changes for Euro 2020 final

By Will Greenwood
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would put everything I have, with total and utter conviction, on England's starting XI for the final on Sunday not being the same as the team that won the semi-final. I don't know exactly how much Gareth Southgate and Eddie Jones speak to each other. It's almost certainly not every day, but they do have a relationship and as soon I saw the mass changes between England's first and second group-stage games, I immediately knew that Gareth had been chatting to Eddie.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#Football#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Scotland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate's final message to the nation: England boss thanks the fans for their 'incredible support and energy' at Euro 2020... but says his players 'know now we have to deliver for you' in historic final against Italy

Gareth Southgate has thanked England's fans for their 'incredible support' in an emotional final message to the nation ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 final. Southgate has guided the Three Lions to a first major final in 55 years and they'll be looking to make history by winning the competition when they take on Italy at Wembley.
SoccerESPN

England face 'massive hurdle' against Italy in Euro final - Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team for reaching their first tournament final in 55 years but said Italy, their opponents in Sunday's European Championship decider, will be a "massive hurdle." Southgate and the England players stayed on the field after the final whistle singing "Sweet Caroline" with the fans...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

England expects as Southgate’s stars eye Euro final against Italy

London (AFP) – England can finally end 55 years of major tournament misery with a Euro 2020 semi-final victory against Denmark on Wednesday, after Italy beat Spain in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final. Gareth Southgate’s side are bidding to reach the European Championship final...
UEFAESPN

Euro 2020: England's Gareth Southgate says racist abuse 'unforgivable'

Gareth Southgate has described the racist abuse several England players received after losing Sunday's Euro 2020 final to Italy as "unforgivable" and "not what we stand for." Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were all targeted on social media after missing penalties in the shootout which Italy won 3-2 at Wembley.
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

Eddie Jones praises 'humble' Gareth Southgate for leading England to Euro 2020 final and says fans are right to 'go nuts' as Australian urges Three Lions to go one better than his 2019 Rugby World Cup squad

England rugby coach Eddie Jones knows the agonies and ecstasies of winning and losing major finals more than most in his sport. And now like the rest of the country he is hooked on Gareth Southgate's success as the national football manager, one step from Euros glory on Sunday. While...
SoccerThe Independent

Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate delights in ‘very special’ semi-final win

Gareth Southgate has hailed his players for a “very special” win against Denmark. Harry Kane’s 104th-minute winner booked England a spot in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, but The Three Lions were made to come from behind at Wembley. Speaking after the match, Southgate praised his team for responding...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Dion Dublin's lucky Gareth Southgate socks

Dion Dublin says he wears lucky Gareth Southgate socks to help spur England to victory in Sunday's Euro 2020 final. The socks, along with a Bobby Moore T-shirt, are a ritual for the footballer turned Homes Under The Hammer television presenter. Dublin played for Cambridge United, Norwich City and Manchester...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Kasper Hjulmand plans to 'take advantage of mounting pressure and expectation' on Gareth Southgate's England side during Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley

Kasper Hjulmand wants to take advantage of the pressure and expectation England are facing heading into a Euro 2020 semi-final that Denmark will play for Christian Eriksen and their unified, passionate nation. The rearranged European Championship got off to a distressing start as the former Tottenham midfielder suffered a cardiac...
Soccer90min.com

Gareth Southgate continues brave tactical decision-making for Euro 2020 final

When Kieran Trippier was selected at left-back for England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia it raised more than a few eyebrows. Gary Neville hit the nail on the head in the ITV studio, correctly claiming that no one in the country would have selected that XI before kick off - other than Gareth Southgate, of course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy