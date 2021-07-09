Given Eddie Jones and Gareth Southgate's strong relationship, expect changes for Euro 2020 final

I would put everything I have, with total and utter conviction, on England's starting XI for the final on Sunday not being the same as the team that won the semi-final. I don't know exactly how much Gareth Southgate and Eddie Jones speak to each other. It's almost certainly not every day, but they do have a relationship and as soon I saw the mass changes between England's first and second group-stage games, I immediately knew that Gareth had been chatting to Eddie.