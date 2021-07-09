Cancel
Football

Regardless of Position, Notre Dame’s Best Linebackers Will Play

By Tim Prister
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea wouldn’t do it; Marcus Freeman says he won’t hesitate. Lea, who fashioned three of the better, most productive Notre Dame defenses of the modern era, was pretty strict in his beliefs when it came to matching linebackers with their best position. That prevented Drew White and Bo Bauer – a couple of hard-hitting, maniacal Mike linebackers – from playing simultaneously.

