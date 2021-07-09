Regardless of Position, Notre Dame’s Best Linebackers Will Play

The Sporting News ranked all 130 Football Subdivision coaches going into the 2021 football campaign, using a six-person panel to vote on the top 25 coaches. and Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher moved up five spots from last year's ranking, going from tenth overall to fifth and trailing only Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, and Notre Dame's Brian Kelly. In addition, he finished just ahead of Ohio State's Ryan Day. Interestingly enough, Fisher and the Aggies just missed the College Football Playoff by one spot in 2020 and Fisher was just one vote and one spot behind Kelly in the Sporting News' poll.