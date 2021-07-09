Cancel
Mohawk, NY

2021 all-state softball selections announced, including players from Section III

timestelegram.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) released its 2021 all-state softball teams this week. Section III had 30 players named to the team, highlighted by nine players from the Mohawk Valley area. The group includes Oneida's Kaylin Curro, who earned the Observer-Dispatch's softball player of the year honor for the Mohawk Valley High School Awards.

