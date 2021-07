An independent auditor will survey broadband needs and availability in Logan County sometime in the near future. The Logan County Board of Commissioners Tuesday discussed having an audit done after Commissioner Jane Bauder reported on a meeting she attended late last month. Bauder said she was in a Chamber of Commerce meeting where broadband was discussed. She reported to those attending that meeting that the county is looking at ways to finance the “middle mile” of broadband internet access in rural parts of the county.