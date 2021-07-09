Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway, Cudell community development corporations merge under name Northwest Neighborhoods
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two West Side community development corporations announced that they are merging, years after deliberations and a decision to share a staff. Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization and Cudell Improvements Inc. said Thursday that the new organization is called Northwest Neighborhood CDC and will provide economic development, community and marketing services to the Detroit-Shoreway, Cudell and Edgewater neighborhoods of Cleveland.www.cleveland.com
