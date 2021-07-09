Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway, Cudell community development corporations merge under name Northwest Neighborhoods

Residential mortgage foreclosure filings hit a new all-time low in the first half of 2021. That’s according to Attom Data Solutions LLC, an Irvine, California-based property database company. In the first six months of 2021, there were a total of 65,082 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions. That’s down 61% from the same time last year and 78% from two years ago.