Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Oconee, Oconee Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Oconee; Oconee Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN OCONEE COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 125 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Toccoa, or 4 miles southwest of Westminster, moving east at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Seneca, Westminster, Fair Play and Oakway. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
