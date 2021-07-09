Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Chuck Schumer: Senate may work through recess to pass infrastructure plan

By Clyde Hughes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xW6vK_0asFBJwk00
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to speak at a press conference by Democratic leadership at the U.S. Capitol on June 22. Schumer warned Senate Democrats they may have to work through their August recess. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told his Democratic caucus in a letter Friday that the chamber may work through August to pass two infrastructure plans -- a bipartisan bill and another piece of legislation that only has the support of his party.

Moderate Democrats and Republicans hammered out a $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework last month that tackled high-priority brick-and-mortar concerns but left out climate change legislation and other items progressives wanted.

The Democratic bill would need to pass through the budget resolution process to escape a Republican Senate filibuster. It would include money for childcare and healthcare along with climate initiatives.

"My intention for this work period is for the Senate to consider both the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions, which is the first step for passing legislation through the reconciliation process," Schumer said in the letter, according to CNBC.

While Democrats have the 50 votes and the tie-breaker with Vice President Kamala Harris needed to pass the budget resolution package, it remains unclear if they can keep their party together.

The bill would need to satisfy progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who wants a large package and moderates like Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is calling for it to be done without deficit spending.

"Senators should be prepared for the possibility of working long nights, weekends and remaining in Washington into the previously scheduled August state work period," Schumer said.

The Senate recess is scheduled for Aug. 9 to Sept. 10.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
144K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Infrastructure#Republican Senate#Democratic#Republicans#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Manchin imagines voting rights bill that should pass unanimously

A group of Texas Democratic legislators didn't just flee their home state to block a vote on an odious voter-suppression bill, they also traveled to Washington, D.C., to plead for federal voting-rights protections. With this in mind, the Texans have focused considerable attention on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who ostensibly...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Top Senate Dem Sets Infrastructure Vote, Pressures Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressuring lawmakers to reach agreement by next week on a pair of massive domestic spending measures, signaling Democrats’ desire to push ahead aggressively on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar agenda. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday he was scheduling a procedural vote for next...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin signals he'll be team player on spending deal

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), a crucial centrist vote in the Democratic caucus, is signaling to colleagues that he won’t derail a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that contains many of President Biden ’s legislative priorities. Senate Democrats say Manchin has indicated he will not stand in the way of the measure...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Bernice King breaks with Democrats on Senate filibuster: 'I understand not getting rid of it'

Dr. Bernice King broke with a majority of Democrats Wednesday on the debate surrounding whether or not to scrap the long-standing Senate filibuster rule. The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told MSNBC's Joy Reid, a sharp critic of the filibuster, that it was possible for the rule to "be used appropriately," and that she understood "not getting rid of it."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate negotiators scramble to defang GOP criticism

Senators negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure package are trying to defang potential GOP criticism about the funding mechanisms for their $1.2 trillion deal and whether they can fully cover the cost of the legislation. The group of almost two dozen senators is racing to finalize legislative text for the Congressional Budget...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Schumer's bomb

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) dropped a bomb on lawmakers Thursday morning when he outlined an ambitious timeline propelling the bipartisan infrastructure proposal toward floor action next week. Why it matters: The senators involved have their work cut out for them. There's still a lot of concern about how...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Schumer sets firm deadline on bipartisan infrastructure plan

Presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. TGIF! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP fumes over Schumer hardball strategy

Republicans are bristling over Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer ’s (D-N.Y.) hardball strategy to try to force them to finalize a bipartisan infrastructure deal in a matter of days. Republican negotiators and members of leadership believe Schumer is trying to jam them and warn that they won’t vote to start...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Democratic Rep. Beatty arrested while calling for Senate action on voting rights

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Capitol while protesting in favor of voting rights legislation. Beatty, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was part of a small group urging the Senate to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, federal legislation that would curtail restrictions being set on voting and gerrymandering at the state level.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Advocacy groups urge Pelosi, Schumer to keep Pentagon funding out of infrastructure bills

More than 40 advocacy groups are urging congressional leadership to keep any Pentagon funding out of the upcoming infrastructure packages. In a letter being sent Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), the 48 groups said they were “troubled by reports that Members of Congress are considering adding new funding for the Department of Defense to forthcoming infrastructure and recovery legislation.”
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Climate proposals in Democrats' budget deal "disturbing," Manchin says

After meeting Wednesday with President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, swing-vote West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin couldn't say if he would support his party's $3.5 trillion budget outline. Manchin said he was "very, very disturbed" by proposed climate provisions in the plan that aim to sharply reduce the use...

Comments / 1

Community Policy