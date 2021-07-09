Chuck Schumer: Senate may work through recess to pass infrastructure plan

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to speak at a press conference by Democratic leadership at the U.S. Capitol on June 22. Schumer warned Senate Democrats they may have to work through their August recess. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told his Democratic caucus in a letter Friday that the chamber may work through August to pass two infrastructure plans -- a bipartisan bill and another piece of legislation that only has the support of his party.

Moderate Democrats and Republicans hammered out a $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework last month that tackled high-priority brick-and-mortar concerns but left out climate change legislation and other items progressives wanted.

The Democratic bill would need to pass through the budget resolution process to escape a Republican Senate filibuster. It would include money for childcare and healthcare along with climate initiatives.

"My intention for this work period is for the Senate to consider both the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions, which is the first step for passing legislation through the reconciliation process," Schumer said in the letter, according to CNBC.

While Democrats have the 50 votes and the tie-breaker with Vice President Kamala Harris needed to pass the budget resolution package, it remains unclear if they can keep their party together.

The bill would need to satisfy progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who wants a large package and moderates like Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is calling for it to be done without deficit spending.

"Senators should be prepared for the possibility of working long nights, weekends and remaining in Washington into the previously scheduled August state work period," Schumer said.

The Senate recess is scheduled for Aug. 9 to Sept. 10.