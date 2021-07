A sprawling new master-planned community is set to take shape in the Reno area, with designs for thousands of homes. San Diego developer Lansing Companies announced Tuesday it recently closed the purchase of 1,500-plus acres for a community called Prado Ranch. Half of the site is in unincorporated Washoe County and zoned for more than 3,500 homes, and the other half is in the city of Reno and zoned for 1,000-plus homes as well as commercial areas, according to the release.