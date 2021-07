KILLEEN, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash in Killeen the morning of Wednesday, July 7 that left three people injured, and a 41-year-old man dead, is still under investigation. According to the Killeen Police Department, a patrol officer was traveling westbound on Elms Road at around 9 a.m. when he saw a blue Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. The officer turned around to conduct a traffic stop, but lost sight of the car on W.S. Young and Stan Schlueter Loop.