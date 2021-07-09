Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Hall, Lumpkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; Hall; Lumpkin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN HALL...SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON AND SOUTHEASTERN LUMPKIN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 124 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Murrayville, or 7 miles southeast of Dahlonega...moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Gainesville, Dahlonega, Garland, Murrayville, War Hill Park and Auraria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH