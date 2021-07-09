Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH...NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Picayune, moving northeast at 10 mph. Locations impacted include Picayune. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 10.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
City
Picayune, MS
County
Pearl River County, MS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tammany Parish#Interstates Interstate 59
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy