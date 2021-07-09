Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH...NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Picayune, moving northeast at 10 mph. Locations impacted include Picayune. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 10.alerts.weather.gov
