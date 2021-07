Tedeschi Trucks Band marked the release of their live album Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) by performing three Derek and the Dominos songs for CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions. Performing from a New Haven, Connecticut’s Westville Music Bowl, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and company covered “Bell Bottom Blues,” “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?” and (in front of an audience) “Key to the Highway” from Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs; Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Layla Revisited is a full-album live performance of that classic LP — featuring Eric Clapton, Duane Allman, Bobby Whitlock and more — recorded live at...