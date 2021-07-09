How Dave Bautista Really Broke Into Acting
Nowadays, Dave Bautista is known as the actor who brought the hilariously deadpan Drax to life in "Guardians of the Galaxy," went toe-to-toe with Ryan Gosling in "Blade Runner 2049," and even tussled with James Bond himself in "Spectre" (via IMDb). However, for a whole generation of wrestling fans, he'll always be Superstar Batista, or sometimes Boo-tista (via Cageside Seats), or even Blue-tista (via ComicBook.com) — depending on which era of his in-ring career we're talking about.www.thelist.com
