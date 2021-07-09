How Dave Bautista Really Broke Into Acting

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may still be nearly two years away, but some of those involved in the production are already treating it as their swan song. Earlier this month, James Gunn told members of the press Vol. 3 is "probably" his last film with Marvel Studios, and Guardians star Dave Bautista has been surprisingly candid about his time as Drax coming to end in the same film. When it comes to Karen Gillan, however, she's not in a major rush to give up her role of Nebula just quite yet.