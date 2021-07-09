Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: July 6-8
OREGON — On July 6 at 6:50 p.m. deputies responded to Illinois Route 64 and White Rock road for a motorist assist. After a short investigation, deputies arrested Marshall Heide, 29, of Ottawa, for driving while license suspended and unlawful possession of cannabis/improper container. Heide also received citations for expired registration and no insurance. Heide was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.rochellenews-leader.com
