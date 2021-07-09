Cancel
Where do you move after selling in a hot market? To a smaller city

By Martha C. White
NBC News
Cover picture for the articleHomeowners who sell in an overheated real estate market face a conundrum. Even though they often sell their homes for more than they ever imagined, they then struggle to find an affordable place to move. But those questions have created a boom for small cities. Mortgage originations, or measure of...

Comments / 2

