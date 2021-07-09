Why Black Widow’s Smells Like Teen Spirit Cover Works

One of the stars of Blade thinks Black Widow “looks like garbage.” Stephen Dorff played Deacon Frost in the 1998 mega-hit, and he’s not too big of a fan of the latest MCU project. In an interview with The Independent, the actor did not mince words when asked about the state of Hollywood at the moment. Dorff had some scalding takes on the Oscars this year, calling it “the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen.” (While some would agree with that assessment, it is wild to see an actor take such candid aim at his contemporaries and the larger mechanisms of the business.) But, when the MCU’s next movie came up, he could hardly contain his contempt. The reviews for Black Widow have been positive so far, but the actor isn’t even going to give it that chance because of what he saw from the trailers.