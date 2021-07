A Missouri family is spreading awareness for COVID-19 vaccines after a loved one's life was claimed by the Delta variant. Tricia Jones, a 45-year-old mother of two from Kansas City, was reportedly hesitant about getting vaccinated out of fear of its possible side effects. However, her health quickly went downhill after contracting the deadly variant — which is also known as B.1.617.2 — and died on June 9 at Research Medical Center after being on a ventilator for a month. "I never would have thought I would lose my daughter at 45," Jones's mother, Deborah Carmichael, told WDAF-TV.