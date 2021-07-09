Cancel
According to a new study, the average person keeps 2 secrets from loved ones. Which seems low, because you know there are people out there who keep everything under wraps. The person people are most likely to keep a secret from is their mother . . . and one-in-six won’t even tell their deepest secret to a close friend. Sadly, the most common secret people keep involves their mental health . . . with the second most common being “an embarrassing incident.” The rest of the Top 10 are: Internet history . . . snack habits . . . hygiene habits . . . how many partners you’ve had . . . credit card statements . . . that you’ve faked an illness to get out of something . . . an affair . . . and one night stands.

