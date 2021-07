The Tokyo Olympic Games will kick off on Friday, July 23 with opening ceremonies after a year-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletes will compete in 28 sports at 42 different venues scattered across Japan through Sunday, Aug. 8, in hopes of bringing home a gold for their respective countries. Due to Tokyo being in a different time zone, 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, the events will be broadcast on a timed delay so that fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the events.