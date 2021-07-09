Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

POLICE CALLS: 7/3-7/9/21

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Weatherford Democrat
 8 days ago
Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 3-9, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JULY 3

• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:36 a.m. Male reported his shop was broken into.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:42 a.m. Attempted break-in.

• WRECK - 100 block of SE 18th Ave., 12:31 p.m.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1800 block of SW 9th Ave., 12:50 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

• WRECK - Pershing Road and Cross Post Road, 1:35 p.m.

• THEFT - 800 block of SW 17th St., 1:20 p.m. Vehicle key stolen.

• WRECK - 300 block of SW 1st St., 2:41 p.m.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 2:36 p.m.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of Pasadena Blvd., 3:48 p.m. Civil issue between landlord and tenants.

• HARASSMENT - 200 block of FM 1821, 6:14 p.m. Female made threats of physical violence.

• THREATS - 1200 block of SE 20th St., 7 p.m. Information only.

• ANIMAL BITE - 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 8:55 p.m. Information only.

• WARRANTS - 1300 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:53 p.m. Male arrested on an outstanding warrant.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of Beetham Road, 9:29 p.m. Criminal trespass issued.

• GUN SHOTS - 4000 block of MH 379, 10:17 p.m. Information only.

JULY 4

• WELFARE CHECK - 4100 block of NE 4th St., 12:45 a.m. Male and female arrested for physical assault.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2400 block of SW 10th Ave., 7:37 a.m. Male reportedly trespassed at residence.

• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 900 block of Wright Road, 7:57 a.m. Two males burglarized a residence.

• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:45 a.m.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1800 block of SE 21st Ave., 1:39 p.m.

• INFORMATION - 2100 block of Jacob St., 1:28 p.m. Civil issue over money transferred through Facebook.

• INFORMATION - 300 block of Hamilton Road, 5:43 p.m. A female reported stolen property.

• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 8:33 p.m. Civil matter.

• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 400 block of Pasadena Blvd., 9:26 p.m. Unknown persons entered home without permission.

• WRECK - NE 10th St. and FM 1821, 10:38 p.m. A male was arrested for reckless driving.

• WRECK - MH 379 and Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:32 p.m.

JULY 5

• HIT AND RUN - 2200 E. Hubbard St., 1:08 a.m.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of Fairway Drive, 11:30 a.m. Information report.

• WRECK - 100 block of SE 18th Ave., 1:13 p.m.

• ALARM - 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 3:21 p.m. Possible burglary.

• WELFARE CHECK - 500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 5:32 p.m. Subject exposed himself to underage females.

• ASSAULT - 1900 block of SE 5th Ave., 6:15 p.m. Assault-family violence by impeding breath or circulation.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 5:46 p.m. Female reported damage to her residence.

• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1400 block of SE 12th St., 9:20 p.m. Burglary of habitation.

JULY 6

• GUN SHOTS - SE 12th St. and SE 6th Ave., 2:47 a.m. Information only.

• HARASSMENT - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 10 a.m. Ex-husband harasses ex-wife and steals mail.

• THEFT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 10:56 a.m. Medication stolen from woman’s hotel room.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:59 a.m. Vehicle window busted.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Mineral Wells city limits, 3:19 p.m. Neighbors observed male assaulting female and called police.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Mineral Wells city limits, 3:12 p.m. Female subject arrested for assaulting daughter.

JULY 7

• THEFT - 400 block of SE 15th St., 8:42 a.m. Male reported his phone was stolen.

• VEHICLE THEFT - 3100 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:11 a.m. Vehicle stolen out of driveway.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Beetham Road, 6:05 a.m. Female attempted to burglarize vehicles.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of Bellaire Circle, 7:10 a.m. Female was arrested for public intoxication.

• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 900 block of NE 9th St., 10:13 a.m. Female had home burglarized.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Energy Ave., 9:42 a.m. Male arrested on traffic warrants.

• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:29 p.m.

JULY 8

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 8:33 a.m. Two females were trespassed off of property.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:39 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from business.

• WARRANTS - 3600 block of U.S. Highway 180, 10:58 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:31 a.m. Male reportedly damaged items in hotel room.

• WRECK - 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:28 p.m.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:21 p.m. Vehicle was reported burglarized.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of NW 3rd St., 1:17 p.m. Residence was vandalized.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 1100 block of SE 1st Ave., 5:25 p.m. Wallet found.

• THREATS - 1600 block of SE 24th Ave., 5:41 p.m. Harassment by phone.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 7:13 p.m. A female reported damage to her vehicle. A male also displayed a firearm at a person in an alarming manner.

• THEFT - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:27 p.m. Male stole case of waters from store.

JULY 9

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2300 block of Jacob St., 12:11 a.m. Information only.

• WELFARE CHECK - 900 block of SW 17th St., 12:20 a.m. Information report regarding a possible suicidal male.

• FRAUD - 800 block of Brazos Drive, 11:03 a.m. Fraudulent activity on phone account.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of SW Martin Luther King Jr, 12:27 p.m. Male arrested for possession of controlled substance during traffic stop.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:01 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.

• WRECK - 1900 block of NE 1st Ave., 1:57 p.m.

• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 2:28 p.m.

• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 2:46 p.m.

• FRAUD - 1200 block of SW 14th St., 4:02 p.m. Information report.

• FRAUD - 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 4;23 p.m. Male reports check fraud.

• THEFT - 200 block of SE 1st St., 7:01 p.m. Female did not pay for services rendered.

• MISSING PERSON - 500 block of SE 26th Ave., 9:32 p.m. Juvenile male ran away from home.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:42 p.m. A male drove erratically and later trespassed at a residence before engaging in a physical altercation.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 2-9, 2021.

JULY 2

• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 300 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:52 p.m. Female passenger found to be intoxicated.

• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:17 a.m. Female reported suspicious activity at the location with possible stolen property.

• THEFT - 200 block of Atwood Court, 9:50 a.m. Female reported a delivered iPhone was stolen from her doorstep.

• THEFT - 400 block of Live Oak Lane, 3 p.m. Male reported various tools fell off his vehicle at a business and someone had picked them up before he could retrieve them.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 6:19 p.m. Females reported an unknown suspect threw something through their residence window, causing damage to the glass and blinds.

JULY 3

• DRUG POSSESSION - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3 a.m. Male located in his father’s van and found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

• THEFT - 200 block of York Ave., 6:17 a.m. Female stole merchandise from three stores.

• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 60 block of W. Lake Drive, 7:42 p.m. Female reported someone used her debit card without her permission.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Deanna lane, 8:33 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle.

• MENTAL EVALUATION - 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:46 p.m. A male juvenile was taken to a facility for a mental health evaluation.

• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 400 block of S. Main St., 4:54 p.m. Male reported an unknown person entered his building after hours and took multiple items.

JULY 4

• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:33 a.m. Male requested an offense report for harassment.

• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - 2000 block of Old Dennis Road, 1:14 p.m. Male reported a male in a commercial truck tractor pulled a gun following a confrontation.

• WARRANTS - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:49 a.m. Male and female arrested for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, and female found to have a parole warrant.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:39 a.m. Male and female found to be in possession of tools stolen out of a vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Park Ave.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:03 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated with three children in the vehicle.

• MISSING PERSON - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 11:35 p.m. Male reported his girlfriend walked away from the business and they were unable to locate her.

• MISSING PERSON - 1700 block of S. Main St., 6:24 a.m. Missing female located, and a male found to be involved when the female first went missing.

JULY 5

• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 9:06 a.m. Male found passed out in the passenger seat of a truck, and showed several signs of intoxication.

• FRAUD - 1400 block of W. Ball St., 10:30 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect obtained a small business loan using his personal information.

• FORGERY - 1000 block of S. Main St., 7:49 p.m. Female reported an employee accepted a counterfeit $20 bill from an unknown person.

• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:59 p.m. Driver deemed to be intoxicated.

• ACCIDENT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:51 p.m. Female treated from apparent fall from a motor vehicle.

• WARRANTS - 300 block of W. 7th St., 8:19 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding parole warrant.

JULY 6

• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 9:54 a.m. Male reported an unknown person opened a bank account in his name without his permission.

• THEFT - 1600 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:04 p.m. Female reported a catalytic converter taken from a truck parked at the location.

• FORGERY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:25 p.m. Male reported someone attempted to deposit a forged check in the complainant’s name.

• WARRANT - 100 block of E. 4th St., 6:45 p.m. Male found to have a warrant for his arrest.

• THEFT - 1000 block of S. Main St.m 6:23 p.m. Male reported his catalytic converter and DPF filter were cut off his truck.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 700 block of Anderson St., 10:48 p.m. Male reported a patient admitted to the hospital came in with a firearm.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of Bethel Road, 10 p.m. Marijuana and a smoking device found inside a vehicle.

• WARRANT - 800 block of S. Bowie St., 8:30 p.m. Female arrested on warrant out of Parker County.

JULY 7

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of FM 920, 12:44 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC and marijuana paraphernalia.

JULY 8

• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 1:50 p.m. Female reported someone used her information to open a joint credit card.

• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:34 p.m. Female found to be intoxicated and possessed THC, while a child passenger was in the vehicle.

• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2200 block of Old Dennis Road, 11:18 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:36 p.m. Female reported an unknown subject used her identifying documents.

JULY 9

• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 400 block of S. Main St., 3:05 a.m. Two unknown suspects caught on video breaking a glass door with a rock and entering a business and stealing items.

