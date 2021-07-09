Black Widow: Natasha gets the movie she's long deserved

The “Black Widow” movie — in the works at Marvel Studios for more than a decade — is many things: It’s an accomplished action-thriller, a family dramedy, and even a rumination on the trafficking of girls and women. It’s the (likely) farewell to the Black Widow character for Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff since 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” And it also introduces the prodigious talents of director Cate Shortland to Marvel’s massive audience, while showcasing the attention-grabbing, heartfelt performances of Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour as Natasha’s make-shift family — assembled at first in malfeasance by Russian evildoers, but later remade and then solidified by love in “Black Widow.”
Comments / 0