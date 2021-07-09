Black Widow: Natasha gets the movie she's long deserved

Iron Studios is finishing off their Battle Diorama Black Widow statue series with the leading herself, Natasha Romanoff. Fans have been waiting patiently for over a year to see this Avenger in her very own solo film, and they could not be happier that it is here. This film is long overdue, and it will be great to hit the theaters again to watch the MCU in style. Iron Studios is celebrating the only way they know how by finishing off their Black Widow statue series reveal with the leading lady. The Black Widow is ready for her close up as she stands on a damaged base posing in a heroic stance. She is wearing her black costume, and it is beautifully detailed and recreated straight from original movie references. Natasha stands 8.3" high, and she is equipped with her new extendable batons that also make their appearance in the Black Widow film.