Black Widow: Natasha gets the movie she's long deserved

WFAA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow took one for the team in "Avengers: Infinity War," so it's only fitting she finally get her own movie. It's taken a decade -- overdue, to be sure, then tack on the pandemic. To get your Avenger films assembled, this one falls between "Captain America:...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Russian#Red Guardian#Australian#Disney Premium
Related
Moviesgeekculture.co

Black Widow Cast On Badass Women And Desexualising Natasha Romanoff

For all intents and purposes, Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff went out with a big bang in Avengers: Endgame, and director Cate Shortland isn’t looking to top that with her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Black Widow. With the events of the movie taking place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War,...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Black Widow Emoji For Natasha Romanoff Has Quietly Been Changing

Marvel Studios has been having fun with marketing Black Widow. Marvel has been tweaking the Natasha Romanoff emoji on social media each week, changing the emoji version Black Widow to reflect the many different looks that actress Scarlett Johansson has used onscreen in her 11 years playing the character. It's a small but cool promotional campaign - one that has started to go viral, as keen-eyed Marvel fans have noticed and compiled the various Black Widow emojis in order to help illustrate the changes. All your favorites are in there: from Natasha Romanoff's first salon-level hairstyle to the blonde shortcut that set the world on fire in Avengers: Infinity War!
Moviesweisradio.com

‘Black Widow’ debuts: The cast talks about the “raw” fights, Natasha’s sacrifice, and more

For Marvel movie fans, the wait is finally over: Black Widow swings into theaters today. The movie is set before Natasha Romanoff’s heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett Johansson‘s character returns to her past, teaming up with her adoptive “family” of spies, including Florence Pugh as Ylena, and their “parents,” Rachel Weisz as Melina and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, AKA the Red Guardian, Russia’s answer to Captain America.
ComicsNewsweek

'Black Widow' Origins: How Marvel Comics Portray Natasha Romanoff

Black Widow takes place after Natasha Romanoff's (played by Scarlett Johansson) Avengers family was broken apart in Avengers: Civil War. She finds herself with nowhere to turn, so she instead looks to find the family she once had. In the movie, many of Natasha's roots are revealed, following her journey...
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Black Widow' Stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh on Their Epic Journey and Natasha's Final Bow

The “Black Widow” movie — in the works at Marvel Studios for more than a decade — is many things: It’s an accomplished action-thriller, a family dramedy, and even a rumination on the trafficking of girls and women. It’s the (likely) farewell to the Black Widow character for Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff since 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” And it also introduces the prodigious talents of director Cate Shortland to Marvel’s massive audience, while showcasing the attention-grabbing, heartfelt performances of Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour as Natasha’s make-shift family — assembled at first in malfeasance by Russian evildoers, but later remade and then solidified by love in “Black Widow.”
MoviesTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: “Black Widow” is one of Marvel’s best movies

“Black Widow” is a refreshing change of pace. Here’s why. The producers, writers, directors and actors of most super hero movies take themselves way too seriously. Maybe they’re pandering to fans who take the comic books they come from too seriously, and the movies made from those comics. Or not.
MoviesComicBook

How Black Widow Adds Stakes Despite Natasha Romanoff's Avengers: Endgame Fate (Exclusive)

Marvel's Black Widow solo movie hits theaters and Disney+ this week, marking a highly-anticipated return of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after a two-year absence. Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow has become a leading icon of Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise since she first took on the role in 2011 (in Iron Man 2); however, the celebration of her solo movie outing has admittedly been undercut by debate over whether it is too little, too late. Black Widow is revisiting a period of Natasha's life before Avengers: Infinity War, but Marvel fans know all too well that her story ends for good in Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Black Widow’ Director Cate Shortland Thinks Red Guardian Deserves His Own Movie

MILD spoilers for “Black Widow” ahead. “Black Widow” may have been the last hurrah for Natasha Romanoff in the MCU, but it was just the beginning for her family. And if that family is any indication, Phase Four may have more humor that anything we’ve seen in the universe so far — and the film’s director Cate Shortland thinks Marvel should lean into that with a Red Guardian movie.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Review: Avengers spy Natasha Romanoff finds her family in ‘Black Widow’

Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked and boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie – and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backstory as a highly trained Soviet assassin.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

Black Widow REVIEW – Romanoff Deserved Better

Too little, too late. The phrase must have occurred to many after the release of Marvel’s much awaited Black Widow. To be fair, the film came into existence with several difficult boxes to check, and does a decent job with most of them. Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Thor Odinson have each received three solo films so far (although Civil War was more of another Avengers film), and a movie focusing on the first female Avenger has been long overdue.
Moviestrendingetc.com

Black Widow Review: She Finally Got What Long Overdue To Her

Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow finally got her very own solo movie and fans are very thrilled and absolutely excited about it. Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) played by Scarlett Johansson who is also the first original female avenger finally after a long wait and a great deal of special appearances in various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies is getting her first ‘front and center’ movie and it released today in theaters and on Disney + Hotstar too. After a great deal of struggle and doing all that she could – kicks, flips, fights, and a little bit of fling too, Scarlett totally deserved this and fans are absolutely delighted. The first reviews are out and it definitely is a ‘heartwarming family reunion of sisters with some spy thriller sequences too’.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Iron Studios Reveals Final Black Widow Statue With Natasha Romanoff

Iron Studios is finishing off their Battle Diorama Black Widow statue series with the leading herself, Natasha Romanoff. Fans have been waiting patiently for over a year to see this Avenger in her very own solo film, and they could not be happier that it is here. This film is long overdue, and it will be great to hit the theaters again to watch the MCU in style. Iron Studios is celebrating the only way they know how by finishing off their Black Widow statue series reveal with the leading lady. The Black Widow is ready for her close up as she stands on a damaged base posing in a heroic stance. She is wearing her black costume, and it is beautifully detailed and recreated straight from original movie references. Natasha stands 8.3" high, and she is equipped with her new extendable batons that also make their appearance in the Black Widow film.

