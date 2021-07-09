Cancel
Capitol Insider: Will the constant hammering from Whaley, Cranley and Renacci hurt DeWine?

Columbus Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Gov. Mike DeWine is taking a pounding from the right and the left these days. It's part of the price of being the incumbent, of course. While DeWine remains the most formidable name (and, just as important, fund-raiser) among all Ohio political leaders this side of Sherrod Brown, could the constant criticism from Democratic Mayors Nan Whaley of Dayton and John Cranley of Cincinnati, as well as GOP former Congressman Jim Renacci, eventually take a toll on his 2022 re-election hopes?

News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

DeWine: No new mask mandate coming to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As many state and local governments consider reinstating a mask mandate due to rising coronavirus cases, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says no new mandate is expected. The governor said during Friday morning's Breeze Airways launch that he has no immediate or future plans to reintroduce a...
Educationtennesseestar.com

DeWine Signs Bill Banning Ohio Public Colleges from Forcing Student Vaccinations

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) Thursday signed HB 244 into law, a bill that disallows schools and universities from forcing their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Until the three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer, respectively, receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that law will stand, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Ohio Statebeaconjournal.com

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says it's time for Ohio to legalize marijuana

*Note, a previous version of this story said Cranley had not previously taken a stance on legalizing marijuana. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says Ohio should legalize marijuana. Cranley, a Democrat who is running for Ohio governor in 2022, tweeted Thursday: "If we legalized marijuana we could invest that tax revenue...
Florida State27 First News

Governor DeWine welcomes Ohio Task Force 1 home from Florida

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine welcomed Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) home after they spent 15 days aiding Florida officials at the site of the Surfside condo tower collapse. Other state and local dignitaries, including Thomas Stickrath, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (OPDS), and Sima...
PoliticsIronton Tribune

Jim Renacci: Isn’t it time to come clean?

Ohio now ranks Number one in corruption. This ranking has occurred under Mike DeWine’s watch. What did DeWine know, and when did he know it?. According to a newly-released book by a deceased lobbyist, Mike DeWine knows plenty about the largest bribery scandal in American history. In fact, the book...
Ohio Statecwcolumbus.com

Gov. DeWine signs bill prohibiting Ohio schools from requiring vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed a bill that includes an amendment prohibiting the state's public schools and universities from requiring vaccines that have not received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The amendment was added to House Bill 244. It also...
Politicstennesseestar.com

Renacci Likens DeWine to Democrat Governors Cuomo, Newsom in Latest Campaign Ad

COLUMBUS, Ohio – GOP gubernatorial contender Jim Renacci has stepped up his campaign against incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine in a social media ad likening the governor’s language and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic to prominent Democrat governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsome of California. The Renacci for...
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Fireworks bill fizzles out with veto from Gov. DeWine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio residents still won’t be allowed to set off fireworks on certain holidays following Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 113. The governor said on Friday, vetoing SB 113 was in the best interest of the public. The bill would have allowed nonprofessionals to set off...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Jim Renacci: Mike DeWine must come clean about bailout scheme

This guest column was submitted by Jim Renacci, a Mike DeWine challenger in the 2020 Ohio governor race. Ohio now ranks No. 1 in corruption. This ranking has occurred under Gov. Mike DeWine’s watch. What did DeWine know about the nuclear plant bailout scheme, and when did he know it?
Politicschagrinvalleytoday.com

DeWine OKs bill blocking counties from banning natural gas hookups

Gov. Mike DeWine signed into state law last week a bill that blocks cities or counties from banning natural gas or propane hookups to decarbonize new buildings. This makes Ohio one of 19 states that have either passed what’s known as a natural gas “preemption” bill into law or will do so soon upon gubernatorial approval, according to a running count from the Natural Resources Defense Council.

