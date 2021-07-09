Capitol Insider: Will the constant hammering from Whaley, Cranley and Renacci hurt DeWine?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is taking a pounding from the right and the left these days. It's part of the price of being the incumbent, of course. While DeWine remains the most formidable name (and, just as important, fund-raiser) among all Ohio political leaders this side of Sherrod Brown, could the constant criticism from Democratic Mayors Nan Whaley of Dayton and John Cranley of Cincinnati, as well as GOP former Congressman Jim Renacci, eventually take a toll on his 2022 re-election hopes?