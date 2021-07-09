Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

The Duluth Police Department Will Be Part Of Many Community Events In August

By Jeanne Ryan
Posted by 
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual National Night Out is Tuesday August 3 from 5-9pm which helps build relationships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve. Officers from the Duluth Police Department will be participating in neighborhood block parties throughout the city. If you are interested in hosting an event in your neighborhood please click here for more information fill out the host form and submit it before Monday July 19.

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Duluth, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kids Cops And Cars#Press#Duluth Police Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
Related
KOOL 101.7

Will There Be One More Tour Before Duluth Central Is Demolished?

I have been communicating with the Superintendent's office about setting up something for Central Graduates. This year there seems to be a lot of Duluth Central Reunions, and once the news hit that the building was going to be sold and then demolished, being a Duluth Central Graduate myself, I wanted to see if there were going to be some last tours. Once I started talking about it on the air, I was contacted by students.
KOOL 101.7

Wessman Arena COVID-19 Vaccination Site Reopens July 20

With the ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to as many people as possible, Douglas County Public Health officials have decided to reopen the Community COVID Vaccine Clinic at Wessman Arena in Superior starting Tuesday, July 20. The clinic is open to the general public with no appointments necessary. There...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Join The P.I.G.S. 12th Annual Duluth/Superior Ride For Vets

We can't thank the Vets for their service to our country enough, but the P.I.G.S. motorcycle group is thanking them by raising money to help Vets in the area. The P.I.G.S. Motorcycle Charity Group will be holding its 12th Annual P.I.G.S. Ride For Veterans. You can sign up on July 17th between 10:30 am and 12 noon at The Bong Heritage Center. The group will be escorted out of town by the Superior Police Department en route to the 100 miles through Northern Wisconsin.
KOOL 101.7

The Belknap Plaza Has A New Tenant, And The Lot Is Packed

There used to be a Super One grocery store in the Belknap Plaza. It was a nice little store, but when they built the new Harbor View East End Super One, they closed the doors. For about 7 years the place sat vacant. So did the parking lot. Some locals hoped a another grocery store would come in, but that never happened.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Duluth’s Water Safety Week to Include Sand Modeling Contest, An Expo + More

A free, full week of activities are all set for the City of Duluth's Water Safety Week, which will provide plenty of family fun in Canal Park and on Park Point. Water Safety Week begins Monday, July 19 and first up is the sand modeling contest on Park Point. Everyone is invited to participate and you can make your sand creation anywhere on Park Point Beach. Once it's completed, just share your creation on social media using and tag with #DuluthSandModelingContest 2021. You can also email a picture of it to parks@duluthmn.gov. Everyone who does this will be entered to win prizes.
KOOL 101.7

New Details About Drive By Shooting In Superior Have Been Revealed

24 year old Raeqwon Jay Hawkins, of Superior is now charged as being the shooter in a drive-by. The crime happened around 10:40 p.m. on June 17 in downtown Superior next to the public library building. Apparently before the shooting happened the victim and shooter had an altercation behind a bar on Tower Avenue.
KOOL 101.7

Spirit Halloween Returning to Duluth in New Location

Spirit Halloween opened last year on August 27 in what had been the Shopko location on Central Entrance in Duluth. They then stayed open until until Monday, November 2. After they closed, the Shopko building and surrounding land were ultimately sold to Furniture Mart USA, who paid $3 million for the building and 6.7 acres. That, of course, meant that Spirit Halloween would not be able to utilize that location again in 2021.
KOOL 101.7

DTA Drivers Take Top Honors At MN State Bus Roadeo, Wait What Is That?

Once again Duluth Transit Authority members represented our region with some impressive skills at the 2021 Minnesota State Bus Roadeo in St. cloud last weekend. Duluth Bus Operators Paul Mattson and Rick Roser competed in the competition at the St. Cloud University Campus on July 10 and took home some top prizes.
KOOL 101.7

Qualify For The Child Tax Credit? Beware Of Related Scams

The past year and a half has been one of uncertainty and scammers have definitely capitalized on it. With pandemic relief bills and stimulus checks and the like, there has been a lot of information out there in unprecedented times. This has made it easy for scammers to trick people because so much has been new to all of us.
KOOL 101.7

27 City Park Spaces In Duluth + Superior To Spend Time Near The Water

Summertime in the Twin Ports area often times means recreation on or near the region's waterways. There's no lack of lakes, rivers, and streams to spend some time near across the region, but there are plenty people forget about right here in Duluth and Superior. Everyone knows about places like...
KOOL 101.7

Why Is It So Hazy In The Duluth / Superior Area?

If you are like me, you woke up on Sunday morning and noticed that something was definitely in the air!. My throat was a little scratchy and I had a bit of a headache. I looked at my phone and saw an Air Quality Alert. According to KSTP, an alert was issued to a good portion of northeastern Minnesota. This included Hibbing, Duluth and Ely, among other spots.
Saint Louis County, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT To Begin Sealcoating Project On Northland Highways

Drivers on a variety of highways in the Northland will encounter work crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation as they begin a wide-spread pavement sealcoating project. Various locations across MNDOT's District 1 (the district that covers Duluth and the majority of St. Louis County) will be affected with staggering start dates - the earliest being Monday, July 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy