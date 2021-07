We may have all been hoping Kang the Conqueror would appear in some form, but it seems fair to say that Loki ended in a way that none of us saw coming. Proving that these Disney+ TV shows are essential viewing, the finale - "For All Time. Always." - just turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it on its head, and nothing will ever be the same again. With several upcoming projects set to revolve around the Multiverse and a Loki season 2 confirmed by Marvel Studios, not every question was answered today.