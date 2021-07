It appears there has been a change of heart for a developer who had wanted to build a 90-home subdivision on Martin Road in Oakwood. Just as the public comment period was set to begin at Monday night's Oakwood City Council meeting, City Manager B.R. White announced that Cajun-Dawgs Land Holdings, LLC had withdrawn the application requests for the property in question on Martin Road and Falcon Crest Drive. The developer was asking for rezoning of the properties as well as annexation into the City of Oakwood.