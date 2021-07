At the end of the Virgin River season 3 finale, do we know for sure who shot Jack? Can we start to breathe a little bit easier moving forward?. Well, here is the bad news: We’re still left waiting in the lurch here, and could be for a little while still. First things first, we have to wait and see if there is a season 4 ordered at Netflix. At that point, some of the puzzle-pieces can start to be filled in. After all, executive producer Sue Tenney tells TV Guide that you’re going to get a lot more answers at the conclusion of next season: