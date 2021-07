A reworked version of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ soundtrack LP for the Edward Burns film She’s The One has landed, celebrating a quarter-century since its release. The new version of the soundtrack album renames it to Angel Dream, and takes off the tracks found on the original that were taken from the Wildflowers sessions. These have since appeared on the recent deluxe reissue of Wildflowers. Replacing them are four unheard tracks from the 1990s era of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: One Of Life’s Little Mysteries, Thirteen Days, 105 Degrees, and French Disconnection. There’s also an extended edition of Supernatural Radio.