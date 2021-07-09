Baylor Connections - Dr. Gary Sheppard
Dr. Gary Sheppard is Baylor’s 2021 Alumnus of the Year. An internal medicine physician in private practice at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, he also provides professional leadership in a number of roles, including as president of the Harris County Medical Society. In this Baylor Connections, Dr. Sheppard shares insights on the practice of medicine and service and examines philosophies and values that carried him and his patients through the challenges of COVID-19.www.kwbu.org
