Christina Haack Opens Up About Her New Boyfriend For The First Time

Christina Perri took to social media to open up about how she was doing following her pregnancy loss. “When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again… and for lots of months I didn’t,” Perri, 34, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 2. “But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.”