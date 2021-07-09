Christina Haack Opens Up About Her New Boyfriend For The First Time
Fans of HGTV star Christina Haack were shocked to see her stepping out with a new boyfriend less than a month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized (via USA Today). Who was this mystery man? At first, all we knew was his name and profession: Joshua Hall is a realtor who used to be a policeman. The two were snapped by photographers en route to Mexico to celebrate the reality star's birthday. And now that the cat is out of the bag, Haack has opened up about the new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post.www.thelist.com
