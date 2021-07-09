Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Haack Opens Up About Her New Boyfriend For The First Time

By Melissa Willets
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of HGTV star Christina Haack were shocked to see her stepping out with a new boyfriend less than a month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized (via USA Today). Who was this mystery man? At first, all we knew was his name and profession: Joshua Hall is a realtor who used to be a policeman. The two were snapped by photographers en route to Mexico to celebrate the reality star's birthday. And now that the cat is out of the bag, Haack has opened up about the new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Hgtv#Us Weekly#Mexican#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cats
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.
Relationshipsfoxbangor.com

Christina Haack Says She Smoked Psychedelic Toad Venom Before Meeting New BF

Christina Haack’s new relationship is all thanks to smoking TOAD venom — an experience that helped her re-center, figure things out … and land a new man. The “Flip or Flop” star revealed she’s got a new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, who she says she met in the spring when she was in a “state of fear or fight-or-flight” and after she smoked toad venom to get rid of her anxiety. Anyway, they immediately hit it off.
Relationship AdviceRadar Online.com

Christina Haack Gets To Keep 5 Houses, 2 Cars And Her Wedding Ring In Divorce From Ant Anstead

Christina Haack made out like a bandit in her divorce from Ant Anstead, but that's not to say he walked away empty-handed. According to new legal documents that show the division of property between the former couple, the 38-year-old Flip or Flop star got to keep four California properties and one in Tennessee, a Range Rover, a Bentley, and her wedding ring.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Perri Opens Up About Her Grieving Process After Suffering a Miscarriage: ‘I Thought I Would Never Be OK Again’

Christina Perri took to social media to open up about how she was doing following her pregnancy loss. “When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again… and for lots of months I didn’t,” Perri, 34, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 2. “But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Christina On The Coast's Christina Haack Smoking Toad Venom Changed Her Life

Christina Haack has been in the headlines a good deal in the past few years, first for the split from her now ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and then the split from her second husband (who has since moved on), Ant Anstead. The HGTV star had to juggle all that on top of being a mother and hosting her series Christina on the Coast, and understandably went through some stress. Thankfully she found some relief in it, though some may be surprised to find the relief for Haack came in the form of smoking toad venom.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Christina Haack met new BF Josh Hall after smoking bufo toad

Well, that’s one way to turn a frog into a prince. Christina Haack has revealed that she met her new boyfriend, realtor Joshua Hall, after smoking the hallucinogenic venom from a species of toad. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she began in...
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Christina Haack In A New Relationship; Promises to Put Off Negativities

Christina Haack announced her newly found love and also promised not to give in to any negativities. She asked reporters to be positive instead of having a negative overview. The actress posted on Instagram recent snapshots of herself and her newly found love interest, Joshua Hall. The couple seemed to have a great time together as they looked into the ocean’s horizon together.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

First Pic! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall Are Instagram Official

Going public! Christina Haack and new man Joshua Hall are Instagram official just days after news broke of their romance. “The most whimsical/romantic dinner,” Haack, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 8, alongside a photo of the couple drinking wine and sitting side by side the evening prior.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Has Met New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: ‘Seems Like a Good Guy’

Seal of approval! Flip or Flop star Christina Haack‘s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa knows about her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall — but have the two men met?. The HGTV personality has met the Texas realtor “a few times,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 9. Tarek, 39, added some kind words for his former flame in the wake of her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead. “I think she’s doing alright!” he gushed to the outlet.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Christina Haack spotted with new man ahead of Mexico vacation

Christina Haack has been spotted with her new beau, Joshua Hall. The 37-year-old reality star was seen on Wednesday walking hand-in-hand with Hall while both wore large smiles. They were seen together at Los Angeles International Airport and were headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the...
CelebritiesPopculture

Tarek El Moussa Weighs in on Ex-Wife Christina Haack's New Romance

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, weighed in on Christina Haack's new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, Thursday. Haack, who was married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and shares two children, defended her relationship with Hall in a strongly-worded Instagram post earlier Thursday after photos of her with Hall surfaced. Haack's divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized just weeks before she was seen with Hall.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Holds Hands With New Man After Finalizing Ant Anstead Divorce

Ready to mingle? Christina Haack was spotted out and about with a new man shortly after news of Ant Anstead‘s romance with Renée Zellweger made headlines. The Christina On the Coast star, 37, was all smiles in photos published by Page Six on Tuesday, July 6, as she held hands with her new flame, whom the outlet identified as Joshua Hall. The HGTV star dressed down in a grey tank top and black shorts with a flannel shirt tied around her waist as they arrived at LAX Airport in Los Angeles ahead of Haack’s birthday on Friday, July 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy