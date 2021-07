Best Credit Repair Companies 2021Do you know how important your credit score is? Some people think that a credit score only matters when trying to buy a home. This is not the case. Car insurance, payments on loans, and even apartment leasing are all processes that are closely influenced by your credit score. Let’s look at some realistic numbers. With a credit score of 300 or lower, most apartments will reject your application automatically. With a credit score between 300 and 600, they might require you to pay $500 or more in additional security deposit cash just to secure the apartment. Don’t even think about buying a home and securing a solid mortgage with a credit score below 500.