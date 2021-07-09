Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Haiti looks for ‘intellectual authors’ of president’s assassination

By Kim Sengupta
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGzNt_0asF7FEX00

Foreigners came to our country to kill the president ,” declared Haiti ’s chief of police, as 17 suspects were paraded in front of a display of assault rifles, walkie-talkies, machetes, sledgehammers and boltcutters two days after the assassination of the country’s leader.

“There were 26 Colombians, identified by their passports, and two Haitian Americans as well,” said Charles Leon. “We have the physical authors; now we are looking for the intellectual authors, and we shall find them.”

The hunt for the “intellectual authors” behind the hit-team who shot down Jovenel Moise, injuring his wife Martine, draws upon a cast including foreign mercenaries, exiled oligarchs, and the US, Colombian and Canadian governments.

Haitian officials say they are convinced of an international conspiracy behind the death, which was part of an attempted coup, and that an investigation will expose the role of powerful vested interests.

Bocchit Edmond, the Haitian ambassador to Washington, said that all the evidence pointed to the assault having been carried out by a “well-trained group of foreign mercenaries and killers”. He has asked the US administration for help with the investigation.

The Haitian government has declared a “state of siege”, imposing martial law. The poorest country in the Americas, with endemic problems, shattered by a devastating earthquake just over a decade ago and facing a Covid epidemic now, was already experiencing street protests and a political crisis.

Opposition parties have claimed that Mr Moise should have stepped down in February, five years after the last election. But he and his supporters hold that his term in office did not end until 2022, as there had been an interim president for a year between him and his predecessor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAYwK_0asF7FEX00

Now Haiti has become the setting for an extraordinary and violent drama, with mobs in the streets and firefights in the aftermath of the killing. Three of the alleged plotters have been killed, while eight more are on the run.

Other states are being drawn into rapidly spreading theories about what, and who, lay behind the attack.

According to one account, a prominent former US special forces officer, long established in the private security field, played a key part in the assassination. His associates, however, categorically deny that either he or they were involved – and indeed, there is no evidence of any links between them and the assassination or the coup plot.

The fleeing hit-team had taken refuge in the Taiwanese embassy when they were tracked down by security forces and arrested. There is no suggestion that the Taiwanese government was involved in any way in the events that took place, but this has added another strand to the “international dimension”.

Among those arrested over the murder are two American nationals of Haitian background, named as James Solages, 35, and 55-year-old Joseph Vincent.

In an online profile, Mr Solages, a Florida resident, said he was a “certified diplomatic agent” who had worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian embassy in Haiti. A Canadian government official said that Mr Solages was briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard by a security company hired by the foreign affairs ministry 11 years ago.

American and Canadian authorities say they will investigate any connection between their countries and the assassination.

The men who carried out the attack were heard in a video shouting, “This is a DEA operation! Everybody, don’t shoot!” in English and then in Creole.

Some of those accused of carrying out the assault are former members of the Colombian armed forces. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been extensively involved on the ground in Colombia in missions against drug kingpins including Pablo Escobar and Jorge Ochoa.

US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have been active in the conflict against left-wing FARC guerrillas, during which they were accused of running death squads. Colombia also took part in destabilisation operations against the Sandinista government in Nicaragua.

The DEA has an office in Port-au-Prince, “to develop and strengthen its counter-narcotics law enforcement programme”, according to the US embassy. But Mr Edmond was among Haitian officials who strongly denied that the agency was involved in the raid. “No way they were DEA agents,” he said.

In Bogota, the Colombian defence minister, Diego Molano, confirmed that suspects from his country were retired members of the military. The Colombian government, he said, would cooperate with the investigation, having been contacted by Interpol.

Last year, the Venezuelan government accused the US and Colombia of attempting a raid to seize Caracas airport and capture president Nicolas Maduro. The discovery of three abandoned Colombian navy boats armed with machine guns was cited as evidence, along with an interrogation video of a former US soldier, Luke Denman, in which he said he had been hired to train dissident Venezuelan troops in Colombia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33t0dR_0asF7FEX00

The Colombian and US governments denied the Venezuelan allegations.

While Maduro and his radical government had been targeted by the Trump administration, and have been locked in confrontation with Colombia, there are no such issues with Mr Moise.

Nevertheless, the focus on a “foreign hand” continues in Haiti. The interim prime minister Claude Joseph said a group from abroad had entered the country to kill the president “in a cowardly fashion”.

Mr Joseph, who is facing domestic political challenges, added: “You may kill the president, but you cannot kill his dreams, you cannot kill his ideology, and you cannot kill what he was fighting for. That’s why I’m determined for President Jovenel Moise’s family, friends and allies, and the Haitian population, to get justice.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

180K+
Followers
90K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Cia#Dea#Us Embassy#Colombians#Haitian#Americans#Canadian#Covid#Taiwanese#Dea#Cia#Farc#Sandinista#Interpol#Venezuelan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Hundreds greet Aristide on returns to troubled Haiti

Former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide has returned to Haiti after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country’s leader. Mr Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti who was receiving unspecified...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
PoliticsCNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

(CNN) — Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Haitian Police: President's Killing Planned In Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief. A photograph circulating on social media identifies two suspects -- both later arrested -- meeting former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

Haitians protest, pay tribute as country grapples with president's killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 14 (Reuters) - Scattered protests broke out in Haiti's capital on Wednesday as gasoline shortages added to concerns over insecurity and police announced new arrests a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the already-troubled Caribbean nation into political chaos. Nearly all the gas stations in...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Haiti names more plot suspects

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise. The men are among five fugitives who police said are armed and dangerous as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy