BOOM! Preview: Power Rangers #9

The Omega Rangers return to a Safehaven, but all is not well with the new arrivals. After a confrontation in the streets, can Zack help bring peace… or will a friend’s need for revenge against the Hartunians be too much for one Ranger?. Power Rangers #9. Writer: Ryan Parrott. Art:...

TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Adam Gets Tempted to Reveal He's a Ranger in Preview for MIGHTY MORPHIN #9

We have our first look at Mighty Morphin #9, and it’s going to be a fun one. The series comes from Ryan Parrott, Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte with assistance by Katia Ranalli and Sara Anonellini, and Ed Dukeshire. In the preview, we see Zartus, one of the Eltarians that went to investigate the Zeo Crystal talking to one of the protectors about it and gets them to cast a protective spell on the crystal. It’s weird because the protector only speaks in color bubbles with no words and at the end of the interaction Zartus definitely seems to be lawful evil. I’m just saying. We then have the Rangers getting homework by Mrs. Appleby. Matt gets out of class for Ranger stuff and is even given an extension on the assignment which prompts Adam to respond about how unfair it is and then he is tempted to reveal his Ranger status to also get an extension. I’m very excited to see what the heck happens.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Omega Rangers Shaken to Their Core in Power Rangers #9 [Preview]

MAY210971 – POWER RANGERS #9 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO – $3.99. (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera. The Omega Rangers return to Safehaven, but after Drakkon's recent actions Jason has had enough. And the aftermath of their confrontation will shake the team to its very...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Whose Secret Origin Will Be Revealed In Mighty Morphin #10?

We've been covering closely the events in Boom Studios' dual Power Rangers series, Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers, since the chart-topping, sold out relaunch kicked off in late 2020. More recently, we pointed out that Boom along with writers like Ryan Parrott, L.L. McKinney, and Frank Gogol were doing something completely new in the publisher's Power Rangers publishing program – building out the existing canon of the Rangerverse in profound and meaningful ways.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Nightwing #82

Melinda Zucco’s connection to the man who killed Dick Grayson’s parents wasn’t a surprise to the Blüdhaven hero, but what the former Robin discovers about Melinda’s ties to the Flying Graysons leaves the usually upbeat detective speechless. Nightwing (2016-) #82. Written by Tom Taylor. Pencils Bruno Redondo, Rick Leonardi, &...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Marauders #22

THE PAST CAN STILL BURN YOU! The Hellfire Gala may be over, but the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle…. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Superman and the Authority #1

DC launches its new four-issue series Superman and the Authority this Tuesday, and we’ve got the preview for the first issue right here…. Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don’t scream “Justice League.” So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. Not only will Black know the right candidates for the team, but if Superman can make him behave himself and act in service of the greater good, then he’ll prove literally anyone can be a hero! They’ll have to move quickly, however, as the Ultra-Humanite forms his own team to take out the Man of Steel.
Shoppingcgmagonline.com

Hasbro Re-Releases Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Dragon Dagger

Hasbro has announced that it’s officially bringing back the Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Dragon Dagger from the Power Rangers series. Pre-orders for the Mighty Morphin Dragon Dagger are currently live, with the item running $69.99 with an expected release date of November 1, 2021. The dagger, also known as a flute sword, is one of the most iconic items from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Hasbro’s website does state that pre-orders need to be in by July 23, 2021.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Power Rangers Deck Building Game Gets Zeo Expansion

It seems Renegade Game Studios has the magic touch when it comes to Power Rangers. The board game publisher responsible for the entertaining and competitive Power Rangers: The Deck Building Game have announced that a brand new expansion would be coming. As stated in an official press release, the expansion...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Hasbro Reveals New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Figures

Hasbro has dived into the grid once again as they have revealed their new wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures. Three different series are covered in this way, with one ranger from Power Rangers in Space, one from Zeo, and one from Dino Charge. Like previous Lighting Collection figures, most of these Rangers feature a variety of accessories like in-show accurate weapons, battle effects, and a secondary unmasked head sculpt. We are starting with Zeo as Tanya Sloan is back as the Yellow Ranger. She will come with her blaster, nunchucks, sword, and a blast effect, which are all perfect for taking the fight to King Mundo. For the next ranger, we are traveling to one of the most recent series with Dino Charge. Riley Griffin is here to save the day with some dino power as the Velociraptor Power Ranger Green is ready to save the day.

