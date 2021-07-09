BOOM! Preview: Power Rangers #9

We have our first look at Mighty Morphin #9, and it’s going to be a fun one. The series comes from Ryan Parrott, Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte with assistance by Katia Ranalli and Sara Anonellini, and Ed Dukeshire. In the preview, we see Zartus, one of the Eltarians that went to investigate the Zeo Crystal talking to one of the protectors about it and gets them to cast a protective spell on the crystal. It’s weird because the protector only speaks in color bubbles with no words and at the end of the interaction Zartus definitely seems to be lawful evil. I’m just saying. We then have the Rangers getting homework by Mrs. Appleby. Matt gets out of class for Ranger stuff and is even given an extension on the assignment which prompts Adam to respond about how unfair it is and then he is tempted to reveal his Ranger status to also get an extension. I’m very excited to see what the heck happens.