Drake Reportedly Dating Johanna Leia; Helicopter Cam Spot Them on Date at Empty Dodger Stadium

By HHNM Staff
hiphop-n-more.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Drake is dating Johanna Leia after they were spotted by cameras on a date at an empty Dodger Stadium. Drake and Michael B. Jordan were seen at a Sierra Canyon game recently where Drake sat between Michael and Johanna Leia who is Sierra Canyon star and UCLA player Amari Bailey’s mother. Some fans had speculated then that something might be there between Drizzy and her.

Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
Musicthefocus.news

What is Johanna Leia's age? Twitter thinks Amari Bailey's mom is dating Drake

According to TMZ, Drake rented out the whole of the Dodgers stadium to take Amari Bailey’s mom Johanna Leia out on a date last night. The two had previously been linked but now fans think they could actually be dating. The footage circulated on Twitter, and now fans are wondering about Johanna Leia’s age, family and career.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake's Girlfriend Johanna Leia Body-Shamed On Twitter

Going on a $10,000 date with Johanna Leia may have been the best album promotion for Drakeas he prepares to release Certified Lover Boy, but the internet has not been kind to the model. Leia was spotted on a date with Drake at Dodger Stadium this week, renting out the entire building to have a private dinner. They were photographed by an overhead helicopter, who captured shots of them looking up at the camera. Ever since, lots of people have been rudely commenting about Leia's look, body-shaming her on social media.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Everything we know about Amari Bailey’s dad, Aaron

In a crazy turn of events, popular rap star Drake is dating Amari Bailey’s mother, Johanna Leia. Amari Bailey, a superstar caliber prospect in high school, has recently gained more fame due to his mother’s decisions. There have been multiple pictures and videos of Drake hanging out with the young athlete, but it seems Drake’s motives were to gain the attention of Leia.
CelebritiesBillboard

Drake's Dodger Stadium Date Was a Little Less Private Than He Anticipated: See Fan Reactions

Drake isn't the most discrete lover boy in the city after a helicopter stumbled on his Dodger Stadium date Thursday night. The OVO rapper and model Johanna Leia enjoyed dinner for two (and probably hundreds of thousands more than he expected) at an empty Dodgers Stadium. This is the second L.A.-based sports stadium Drizzy has cleared out for his personal entertainment in the last three months after he rented out the 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium for his 2021 Billboard Music Awards afterparty in May, following his Artist of the Decade win.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Press

Drake rents out Los Angeles stadium for date

Drake rented out the entire Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for a date with Johanna Leia. The 34-year-old musician was spotted wining and dining Leia, 40, at a table for two along the baseball field on Thursday (08.07.21), after renting out the entire stadium – which is the home of the baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers – for a romantic dinner date with the model.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Looks So Grown Up With Cornrows In Cute New Photos

Drake took to his Instagram story to proudly share adorable new snapshots of his son Adonis relaxing on a long metallic silver couch while rocking cornrows and casual clothes. Drake, 34, is giving fans more glimpses into his life as a father with some of his latest Instagram pics! The rapper shared a couple new photos of his incredibly cute son Adonis, 3, to his story and they definitely showed how grown up he’s looking lately! The mini me was rocking cornrows in his hair while wearing a white T-shirt, black and white patterned shorts, and white socks as he sat down on a long metallic silver couch in what appeared to be a fancy loft of some sort.
Celebritieschatsports.com

Drake Dating Johanna for Months Tight with Her Son, Too

Drake's been doing more than just wining and dining his new boo, Johanna Leia, at Dodger Stadium ... he's also been mentoring her basketball prodigy son for months. Sources close to the pair tell us they first met months ago through high school basketball -- Johanna's son, Amari Bailey, is a top prospect -- and the relationship grew from there. We're told Drake and Amari hit it off, and Drake's offered the kid advice on finances, fame and life, in general.
CelebritiesPosted by
B106

Rihanna Covers Up the Matching Tattoo She Had With Drake

Rihanna has the streets talking after she appears to have covered up the matching tattoo she once had with Drake. While out on the town this week with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, photographers snapped images and took video of the new couple on a date in NYC. Within those pictures, the shark tattoo that Rih had done back in around September of 2016 has been covered with a crown. Shortly after Rihanna had the tat done, Drizzy appeared with a very similar one, thus sparking speculating of their matching artwork.
NFLAlbia Newspapers

Drake has been with new girlfriend for 'months'

Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for "several months". The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker was spotted having dinner with the influencer inside Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles last week and it's now emerged they have been together for some time, People magazine have confirmed. And Drake, 34, has become a mentor...
CelebritiesGenius

Soulja Boy’s Top 10 Rappers Of All Time List Includes Drake

Soulja Boy famously claimed that he made Drake’s career in his viral 2019 appearance on The Breakfast Club, but when it comes to his favorite rappers, Drizzy still earns a spot. During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Soulja was asked to name his Top 10 rappers of all time, and he referenced his famous “Draaaaake?” meme while still adding the OVO MC to his list.

