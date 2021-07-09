Drake Reportedly Dating Johanna Leia; Helicopter Cam Spot Them on Date at Empty Dodger Stadium
It looks like Drake is dating Johanna Leia after they were spotted by cameras on a date at an empty Dodger Stadium. Drake and Michael B. Jordan were seen at a Sierra Canyon game recently where Drake sat between Michael and Johanna Leia who is Sierra Canyon star and UCLA player Amari Bailey’s mother. Some fans had speculated then that something might be there between Drizzy and her.hiphop-n-more.com
