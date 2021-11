Massively profitable gacha title Genshin Impact will get its version 2.3 update on November 24, 2021, and players got a peek at what they could expect during a special live stream via MiHoYo. Absolutely packed with new content, the game is seeing no sign of slowing down as it continues to amass a worldwide fanbase at record speeds: in the United States, the game’s release was the largest launch of a mobile RPG in history. From new characters and quests to new events and rewards, fans will have plenty to do for months to come.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO