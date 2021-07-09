Connor Group plans expansion in Miami Twp. near Austin Landing

MIAMI TWP., Montgomery County — The Connor Group is planning a 21,000 square foot addition to its existing offices near Austin Landing on Springboro Pike, according to township planning documents.

The real estate investment firm based out of Miami Twp. owns and operates luxury apartment complexes across the United States.

The proposed addition would be a two-story office building that would be constructed next to its existing offices near the Wright Brothers Airport. The two buildings would be connected by an enclosed walkway, according to plans filed with the township.

The expansion project was approved in a 5-0 vote by the Miami Twp. Planning Commission and is awaiting a vote by Miami Twp. trustees for approval.

Construction on the project would begin this summer and be completed by the end of next year if approved.

Since 1992, the Connor Group has grown from one investor and $400,000 in funding to now 900 investors with approximately $3.7 billion in assets in 16 markets, the company said on its website. The company manages properties in Austin, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Chicago, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Dallas, Denver, Tampa, San Antonio, Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.

